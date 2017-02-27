Southport Woman arrested for Shoplifting and Drug Possession

Share this: Print

On Sunday, February 26, 2017, Officers with the Chipley Police Department responded to the Chipley Wal-Mart in reference to a shoplifting. Upon arrival Officer made contact with Wal-Mart Loss Prevention employee and identified the suspect as Megan Blayne Ake of Southport, Florida.

Ake was arrested for shoplifting in the amount of $275.00, after which it was discovered that she was in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Prior to being transported Officers on scene observed that Ake had something in her mouth that she then swallowed. It was determined that Ake had swallowed further narcotics and was transported to the Emergency Room for treatment where it was found that Ake had ingested an amount of methamphetamines and cannabis.

Megan Blayne Ake, 25, of Southport Florida was charged with:

Possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine)

Possession of a controlled substance (Clonazepam – schedule 4 controlled substance)

Possession of Marijuana less than 20 grams

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Tampering with Evidence*

Theft

