NOW HEAR THIS ……….

Are Your Ears Ringing?

(NAPSI)—If you have a ringing in your ears that no one around you can hear, you’re not alone. Chances are, you have tinnitus, a condition that affects an estimated 10 to 15 percent of adults.

What It Is

The sound may be soft or loud, high pitched or low, or even a roaring, clicking, hissing or buzzing. It’s not a disease but can be a symptom that something else is wrong. Many experience temporary tinnitus after a loud concert. It can often come from noise-induced hearing loss or ear and sinus infections. It might also be a sign of a more serious health issue.

What To Do

The first thing is to see your primary care physician to check if anything is blocking the ear canal or if an underlying condition is causing your tinnitus. If not, consult a hearing care professional for a thorough evaluation. If the exam shows you have a hearing loss, you may benefit from using hearing aids.

What Can Help

To assist both people with tinnitus and their hearing care professionals, there’s now a set of three management tools from the Ida Institute, an independent, nonprofit organization.

1. The Tinnitus First Aid Kit provides resources, reassurance, and relaxation techniques to help maintain physical and mental health. People with tinnitus can feel alone and frightened. The kit offers a safe space to learn about the condition. www.tinnituskit.com.

2. The Tinnitus Thermometer allows clinicians to ‘measure’ and monitor their patients’ tinnitus experience to monitor their progress and determine the most effective rehabilitation strategies.

3. The Tinnitus Communication Guide for clinicians improves communications and patient comfort. It helps people see that although tinnitus may always be present, the distress it causes will likely decrease over time.

Learn More

To get the free tools and further facts on tinnitus, go to www.idainstitute.com/tinnitus.