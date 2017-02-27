Mondays with Pete February 27, 2017

Good day;

As Dr. Phil has been known to say, “This was a defining moment in his life.” He knew he was not quite the same as those around him. He knew. But except for a couple of isolated incidents his life had been “normal.” He went to school with his friends. He worshiped with his family and friends on the Sabbath. As he was able, he helped in the family business. Pieces of his life story that are missing lead us to believe he spent his teenage and early adult years in a single parent household helping to support his family.

His heart and mind were always filled a certain expectation. He knew he would he called upon to do something great. But when would the time come? What would define the moment? How would it begin? He heard the renegade preacher speaking of repentance and baptism and the coming Messiah. Could this be the one Isaiah spoke of that would signal His coming?

Perhaps he was in the carpenter shop with the Spirit moved within Him. It was time!! I wonder what words were exchanged between him and his mom. Mary knew. She had been pondering this time in her heart for thirty years. Now was the time.

The Spirit drew him to where John was preaching and baptizing. Though he resisted, he baptized the young man. The heavens opened. The Spirit came like a dove. The voice declared, “This is my beloved son in whom I am well pleased.” It had begun! A big, glorious, spirit anointed announcement kicked off his ministry. He was ready to march off in a victory celebration stirred by the Spirit to conquer the world and establish the Kingdom. But it would not be that easy.

Matthew tells us that he was immediately led by the Spirit out into desert where he was tempted by Satan for 40 days. He was offered the world. He had the opportunity to show off his power. He was offered dominion over the entire planet. Yet he remained steadfast. The forty-day fast and temptations left him humanly weak and we’re told angels attended him. This was probably not the beginning of the ministry he had humanly imagined.

As we begin the season of Lent with Ash Wednesday Services this week, we are reminded of these forty days at the beginning of Jesus’ ministry. We are reminded of his humanity and human struggle with life as we know it. We are assured that in our struggles, we too will be attended to by angels. During this season of Lent, let us remember the fully human Savior, God’s Son, who was sent to restore our relationship with Him and with each other. Fast! Pray! Worship! Serve! All in response to gift given us in Jesus Christ.