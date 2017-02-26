Washington County Youth Fair February 27 – March 4, 2017 ……..
Please join us for this year’s fair and support local youth through the annual Farm Bureau spaghetti supper and the livestock show and sale. If you’re interested in purchasing a steer or swine to put in your freezer, contact UF/IFAS Extension Agent Mark Mauldin at 850-638-6180 or mdm83@ufl.edu. The fair schedule is below:
Feb 27 – Exhibits Check-in 3-5 pm Auditorium
March 1 – Poultry & Rabbit Check-in 3-5 pm West Wing
March 2 – Poultry & Rabbit Showmanship Livestock Barn
March 3 – Steer, Heifer & Swine Check-in Livestock Barn
March 3 – Farm Bureau Spaghetti Supper 4:30 pm Auditorium
March 3 – Livestock Showmanship 6 pm Livestock Barn
March 4 – Livestock Market Classes 9 am Livestock Barn
March 4 – Livestock Auction 6 pm Livestock Barn