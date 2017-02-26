By February 26, 2017

Washington County Youth Fair February 27 – March 4, 2017 ……..

For over 40 years, the Youth Fair has been a tradition in Washington County.  Since the early 70’s, the youth fair has allowed youth to showcase their talents and creativity by entering exhibits in categories such as photography, sewing and baked goods along with more recent exhibits featuring LEGO creations and graphic designs.  A main showcase of the youth fair is 4-H and FFA youth exhibiting their swine, steer and heifer projects as well as 4-H projects in poultry and rabbits.

 

Posted in: Local News