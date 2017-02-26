Spring Creations of Arts & Crafts set for March 25th …..

The date has been set the date for the next successful Spring Creations of Arts & Crafts.



The event will be held Saturday, March 25 at the Bascom School Renovation Project site in Bascom, Florida. Full details are enclosed in the booth reservation form below. The deadline for making your reservation is March 13th, 2017. Event planners look forward to even more participation this year. Those Artists and Crafters who joined in the fun last year have said they were very satisfied and planned to return this year. To meet the expected increase, organizers have expanded the number of booth spaces available and added some additional and appealing activities to attract more customers.

Please consider participating in the 2017 Spring Creations of Arts & Crafts. Print out your form and mail in your booth reservation right away. Thank you!