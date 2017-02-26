GEO GROUP HELPS CHIPOLA ………

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet

The Geo Group Foundation recently made a significant contribution to the Chipola College Foundation. Pictured from left, are: Julie Fuqua, Chipola Foundation Director; Ernie Dixon, GEO Warden; Jeff Thomas, GEO Regional Director; and Jenna Piotrowski, GEO Assistant Warden of Finance and Administration. Funds will be used to pay for scholarships for children or grandchildren of law enforcement officers, correctional officers, or emergency responders. Funds also will benefit the Mellie McDaniel Memorial Scholarship.