Florida Farm Bureau Legislative Days coming up ……..

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet

Each year, Farm Bureau members visit Tallahassee to meet with state lawmakers to discuss public policy issues that affect agriculture.

During the trip, a Taste of Agriculture reception is held to celebrate the family farmers and the importance of agriculture to our state. The reception is held in the Capitol courtyard and is open to the public.

This year, Florida Farm Bureau Legislative Days will be March 7-8. Register now.

New This Year:

Welcome Reception

An open house Welcome Reception will be held on Tuesday evening, March 7, at Florida Farm Bureau’s new Legislative Office in Tallahassee at 310 W. College Ave. Tallahassee, FL 32301.

Briefing Breakfast

Florida Farm Bureau will host a Briefing Breakfast at 7:00 a.m., March 8, at the Double Tree Hotel in downtown Tallahassee at 101 S. Adams St. Tallahassee, FL 32301.

The breakfast will provide members with information on Farm Bureau’s 2017 legislative agenda and prepare members to meet with their legislators throughout the day. Members will also hear from legislators and get an outlook on the 2017 legislative session.

Register now or contact Chris Scovotto with questions at christine.scovotto@ffbf.org or 850.222.2557.