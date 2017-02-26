BCF Named One of the Best Online Collegesfor Christian Counseling ……..

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet

Recently, The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville was honored for excellence in the field of Christian counseling with specific emphasis on BCF’s Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology. BCF was named one of the best online bachelor’s degree programs focusing on Christian counseling by BestColleges.com for 2017!

According to BestColleges.com, the National Center for Education Statistics reported over three million students enrolled in distance education programs in 2014, with the expectation that that number will only increase in the future. With that vital information as their springboard, BestColleges.com took a variety of criteria into consideration when selecting the best online colleges to include graduation rate and tuition rates.

“Your institution stands out as one of the best of the best,” stated Matthew Fitzpatrick, Outreach Coordinator for BestColleges.com. The mission of the B.A. in Psychology degree as stated in the 2016-2017 BCF College Catalog is “to provide essential courses in psychology and counseling that prepare the student to verbalize a counseling theory and practice that is fully integrated with a Christian worldview, demonstrate the interpersonal, research and diagnostic skills necessary for enrollment in a graduate program in the psychology and counseling field, and demonstrate the necessary knowledge to serve as a promoter of mental, emotional, and behavioral health.”

“The BCF online psychology program is proud to be named one of the best online programs in Christian counseling,” stated Psychology and Counseling Professor Kristy Ford. “Just as the catalog states, our goal is to train future counselors who are able to verbalize a counseling theory and practice that is fully integrated with a Christian worldview and who desire to minister in the area of intensive discipleship through soul-care.”

This ranking demonstrates the total commitment that BCF has to “Changing the World Through the Unchanging Word®” in every area of society.

For more information about the psychology degree or to obtain information on all of the degrees offered at The Baptist College of Florida, please call 800.328.2660 ext. 460 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.

According to BCF students, one of the reasons why the psychology degree is so popular is due to the heart of Psychology and Counseling Professor Kristy Ford.