Mardi Gras Excitement Comes to Pier Park in Panama City Beach on Saturday, February 25

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet

‘Laissez les bon temps rouler’ means ‘Let the good times roll’, and that’s exactly what an estimated crowd of over 25,000 people did on Saturday, February 25, 2017 in Panama City Beach, Florida as the second Bay County Mardi Gras celebration came to a close.

Pier Park was the epicenter for this man-made storm of music, floats, food and beads, beads, beads, as the crowd chanted ‘Throw me something, Mister’ and close to half-a-million strings of multi-colored beads and other throws were tossed from a large selection of floats, vehicles and ambulatory participants.

Starting at the Churchwell Drive entrance to Pier Park, then traveling south to Front Beach Road, west to the main entrance to Pier Park and finally following the serpentine path through the throngs of attendees, the parade was arguably one of the longest and best events held in Pier Park to date.

Working with Panama City Beach officials, the staff of ‘Real Florida Magazine’ was embedded in the parade and festival, with an up-close-and-personal opportunity to capture all the bedlam.

Richard Sanders, who heads up Sports Marketing for Panama City Beach, was breathing a sigh of relief as the parade wound down on Saturday evening, and the event finished without a hitch, enjoying great Spring weather and clear skies.

The festival included several music stages throughout the park, and entertainment featured Aaron Tippin, Louisisana Laroux, Waylon Thibodeaux, and Sarah Jade Williams.

Pier Park is the big winner in these events, along with attendees, as restaurants and retails stores are packed, with commensurately successful retail sales.

A large police presence, at once visible yet understated, is absolutely crucial to the event, and kudos to Panama City Beach officials who help make this event successfully happen without incident.

The law enforcement community is no stranger to working with these large crowds, as Spring Breakers mix with Snowbirds, local residents and day travelers from several states at this time of year, and especially in response to this annual Mardi Grasevent.

LCdr James Coupe’ USN (RET) served as Grand Marshall, and, along with Panama City Beach Mayor Mike Thomas, headed up the parade with the Arnold High School ROTC Color Guard, several bands and the always entertaining street musicians, buskers and characters.

The disparate makeup of the crowd in itself is fascinating, with only an estimated aggregate number of attendees possible, along with the accompanying traffic jams and crowded streets.

See more photos and video clips on Facebook at Real Florida Magazine, online atwww.RealFloridaMagazine.org, and listen to interviews with business owners, community leaders and event organizers on FPTC Radio, the voice of Florida Panhandle Technical College at www.FPTCRadio.com.