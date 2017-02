SGI Charity Chili Cookoff March 4th

St. George Island will host its annual Charity Chili Cookoff and Auction March 4th. Activities include a golf tournament, 5K Red Pepper Run, Chili Cook-off, Auction and the naming of Miss Chili Pepper and Mr. Hot Sauce. All proceeds benefit the Island Volunteer Fire Department and First Responder Unit. St. George Island will host its annual Charity Chili Cookoff and Auction March 4th. Activities include a golf tournament, 5K Red Pepper Run, Chili Cook-off, Auction and the naming of Miss Chili Pepper and Mr. Hot Sauce. All proceeds benefit the Island Volunteer Fire Department and First Responder Unit. Click here to learn more.