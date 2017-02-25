ROTARY GOLF TOURNAMENT BENEFITS CHIPOLA FOUNDATION …….

Share this: Print

MARIANNA–The Marianna Rotary Club recently presented a check for $7,000 to the Chipola College Foundation to support scholarships.



The money was raised during the second annual Bill Hopkins Memorial Golf Classic. The Rotary Club would like to thank all who played, sponsored or volunteered at the tournament. The tournament helps the Rotary Club continue its long tradition of providing scholarships to deserving local students at Chipola.



Present at the check presentation were representatives from the tournament’s Signature Corporate Sponsor – Envision Credit Union. They included Darryl Worrell, President/CEO; Bill Enfinger, EVP\Chief Lending Officer; Aletta Shutes, Secretary of the Board of Directors. CEO Darryl Worrell said, “We are proud to support the Rotary Club and our Marianna community in this worthwhile event benefitting education. Envision Credit Union’s mission includes serving this great community.”



The 2017 Bill Hopkins Memorial Golf Classic will be held April 27 at Indian Springs Golf Course. The four-person scramble begins at 1 p.m. There will be team prizes, long-drive, and closest-to-the-pin competitions.



Envision Credit Union continues as a major sponsor, as well as Perry & Young, Attorneys at Law, who will donate $10,000 to any player who makes a hole-in-one on number 8.



Tournament Chairman Bill Wright announced the addition of new corporate sponsor – Marianna Toyota. Rotary member Jorge Garcia, head of Marianna Toyota, has agreed to donate a new Toyota (valued at $35,000) for a hole-in-one on #18.



Entry fee is $65 per player, and hole sponsorships are available for $75. A four-person team plus hole sponsorship is available for the discounted price amount of $300. Beverages will be provided and dinner will be served afterwards.



