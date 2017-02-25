Home » Local News » News from the Cultural Arts Alliance …….
TOM LYNCH’S “WATERCOLOR SECRETS REVEALED” WORKSHOP
Tom Lynch has been selected by American Artist Magazine as one of the “top 20” teachers in the nation. His workshops are very organized classes that include lesson exercises and plenty of individual attention. In his upcoming workshop next week at the Bayou Arts Center Feb. 28 – March 3, the overall objective is to show the vast range and flexibility of watercolor and to put emotion and conviction into painting by exploring, experimenting, and developing creativity of each individual. Tom likes to put fun into the process of painting, along with enthusiasm and new techniques in an atmosphere that makes the intermediate and advanced painter feel welcome. Visit our website for all the details for this workshop and our other class offerings. To register, call the office at 850.622.5970 or email lee@culturalartsalliance.com.
LAST CALL FOR ARTSQUEST ARTISTS
The application deadline is next Wednesday, March 1, 2017 to participate in the ArtsQuest Fine Arts Festival scheduled for May 13 – 14, 2017. Visit our #ArtMatters Blog for details and to access the application.
Highlights of ArtsQuest include:
- $10,000 cash in artist awards
- 5,000 quality art buyers attending
- Kid’s activities in “ImagiNation”
- Live music and entertainment
- Food vendors and full cash bar, along with existing Grand Boulevard restaurants
SEASIDE WRITERS CONFERENCE REGISTRATION NOW OPEN
The 4th Annual Seaside Writers Conference (SWC) is slated for May 14th – 20th, 2017 with headlinging authors Chris Offutt and Antonya Nelson. This event, part of Art Week South Walton, includes a full week of intensive writing workshops, one-day seminars, agent consultations, school outreach programs and social events. The conference takes place in the Academic Village in Seaside. Early-bird registration pricing is available through March 20th and applications for scholarships and fellowships are being accepted through March 5th. Visit our #ArtMatters blog for more details.
TOUR OF HOMES A SUCCESS
We want to offer a HUGE thank you to all of our homeowners, realtor partners, artists, volunteers and event goers who helped make this year’s Valentine Tour of Homes one of our best yet! Over 800 attendees toured through the five spectacular homes on display for this year’s event.
ARTS ADVOCACY ALERTS
Last week, 24 U.S. Senators from both sides of the aisle sent a bi-partisan letter to President Trump expressing their support for the National Endowments for the Arts and the Humanities.
This early congressional support is critically needed since the New York Times reported this weekend that the National Endowments for the Arts is among 9 agencies being considered for termination by the Trump Administration in their 2018 budget.
With your help, even more Members of Congress can be encouraged to stand up for the Arts.
We encourage you to join us by signing this petition
telling The White House NOT
to defund the NEA, NEH, or PBS.
Americans for the Arts recently launched a new Arts Mobilization Center which is a hub for the information you need to advocate for the arts today. We are sharing this information with you, our members, because we appreciate that you are our strongest advocates.
We believe the arts are worth fighting for, thank you for your help!
FREE ARTIST RESIDENCY IN MEXICO
360 XOCHI QUETZAL is a FREE artist and writer’s residency located on Lake Chapala, Mexico. International writers, playwrights, visual artists, fiber artists, filmmakers, photographers, new media artists, dancers and musicians are all welcome to apply for a 1-month residency Dec 14, 2017 – Jan 13, 2018. For details visit: www.360xochiquetzal.com
The vision of the Cultural Arts Alliance is to be the catalyst for Walton County’s growth as a destination for cultural and artistic excellence through which lives are enriched, economy is stimulated and community is strengthened.
