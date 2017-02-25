News from the Cultural Arts Alliance …….

ARTS ADVOCACY ALERTS

Last week, 24 U.S. Senators from both sides of the aisle sent a Last week, 24 U.S. Senators from both sides of the aisle sent a bi-partisan letter to President Trump expressing their support for the National Endowments for the Arts and the Humanities. This early congressional support is critically needed since the New York Times reported this weekend that the National Endowments for the Arts is among 9 agencies being considered for termination by the Trump Administration in their 2018 budget. With your help, even more Members of Congress can be encouraged to stand up for the Arts. We encourage you to join us by NOT to defund the NEA, NEH, or PBS. We encourage you to join us by signing this petition telling The White Houseto defund the NEA, NEH, or PBS. Americans for the Arts recently launched a new Arts Mobilization Center which is a hub for the information you need to advocate for the arts today. We are sharing this information with you, our members, because we appreciate that you are our strongest advocates. We believe the arts are worth fighting for, thank you for your help!