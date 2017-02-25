Jackson County Chamber of Commerce Partners with Chipola College to host Chipola District Education Summit ……..

Share this: Print

MARIANNA – The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce will be using its March Power Lunch to host the Chipola District Education Summit in partnership with Chipola College. The event will be held Tuesday, March 14th, at the Rivertown Community Church, 4534 Lafayette Street, Marianna. Networking and food service begins at 11:30 a.m. followed by the program at 11:45 a.m. Participants should plan for the event to run longer than the normal Power Lunch schedule. The event is expected to conclude at 1:30 p.m.

The Chipola District Education Summit is focusing on “Degrees to Jobs” and is expected to be an excellent follow-up to the Florida 2030 Town Hall held in January. The Florida Chamber of Commerce uses the Six Pillars Framework to identify key factors that drive Florida’s future economy and to help communities, agencies, and organizations speak with one voice. The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce became a Six Pillars Community in 2011. Talent Supply and Education is the first of the six pillars and the basis of the Chipola District Education Summit. The summit brings together K-12 Schools in the Chipola District, Chipola College, CareerSource Chipola and business leaders from the 5 county area to discuss the importance of meeting the needs of the Chipola District workforce with relevant degrees and certificate programs.

The Keynote Speaker for the event will be Jennifer Grove. Ms. Grove has worked with The Southern Company for over 20 years. As Gulf Power’s Community Development Manager, she is responsible for leading Gulf Power’s engagement in programs and partnerships that grow Northwest Florida’s community competitiveness, including cradle to career education, workforce development, economic development infrastructure support, regional partner support and key industry sector support, such as Advanced Manufacturing and Innovation/Information Technology. Ms. Grove was recognized in 2012 by US News as one of the Top 100 Women in STEM for her role in STEM talent development.

Ms. Grove serves in many community, state and national organizations focused on education and workforce development including as Chair of the Strategic Policy Council and as a member of the Board of CareerSource Florida, the state workforce investment board; as a Board member of the Florida Education Foundation; as Chair of the Florida Chamber Business Alliance for Early Learning; as a member of the Florida College Access Network Advisory Council; and as an Executive Committee member of ECARE (Every Child A Reader in Escambia County).

This month’s Power Lunch and Program is sponsored by Florida Public Utilities. FPU is committed to supporting programs, organizations and projects that enhance the quality of life in the communities they serve. Thanks to the generous sponsorship of Florida Public Utilities this is a free event. We do ask that you RSVP at www.jacksoncounty.com. Call the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce at (850) 482-8060 for more information about the March Power Lunch.