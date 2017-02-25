Featured ‘Wildflower’ from the Florida Wildflower Foundation

Share this: Print

Blue butterwort



This is the only really blue butterwort in Florida and it is considered threatened in the state.

The flower is one of the larger butterwort blossoms, and the blue lines in the petals are particularly striking. It also has an enlarged palate, which is the furry looking part in the middle of the flower, which is really a part of the lower petal, and appears to be designed to attract insects into the flower.

The nectar is located in the spur of the flower, and to reach it, the insect picks up pollen on the way to the nectar. As with all butterworts in our area, it has a basal rosette of sticky leaves that small insects get caught on. As in insectivorous plant, it uses the insect for nutrients.



Eleanor Dietrich, Florida Wildflower Foundation