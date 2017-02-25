CHIPOLA’S LIPFORD PUBLISHED ……..

Share this: Print

MARIANNA—Dr. Karen Lipford, Dean of the Chipola College School of Health Sciences, was recently published in the February 2017 issue of OJNI (Online Journal of Nursing Informatics).



The article, “Needs Assessment of an Electronic Health Record at an Inpatient Psychiatric Hospital,” was part of Dr. Lipford’s Doctorate in Nursing Practice program. She conducted a Needs Assessment of the Electronic Health Records at Florida State Hospital with the goal of improving the process of documentation at the facility in order to reduce patient errors.



Dr. Lipford PMHNP-BC, DNP, EdD, was the primary author with secondary authors Dr. Stacey Jones DNP, FNP-BC and Dr. Kelly Johnson, DNP, RN. The article may be accessed at http://www.himss.org/ojni