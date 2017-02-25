CHIPOLA HOMECOMING COURT ……….

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet

Maddy Christmas was crowned Chipola College Homecoming Queen, and Teon Long was crowned Mr. Chipola 2017 on Feb. 18. Members of the Homecoming Court are, from left: freshman Anna Hassig of Blountstown, sophomore Chessa Goodman of Blountstown, freshman Dakota Baggett of Sneads, 2016 Queen Olivia Saunders of Chipley, 2017 Queen Maddy Christmas of Marianna, sophomore Tripp Taylor of Blountstown, 2017 Mr. Chipola Teon Long of Marianna, 2016 Mr. Chipola Andrew Bennett of Blountstown, freshman Jaylyn Palmer of Sneads, sophomore Cianna Harris of Marianna, sophomore Donavan Ebersole of Blountstown and freshman Crystal Hernandez of Sneads.