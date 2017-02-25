Home » Local News » Attorney General Bondi’s Weekly Briefing …….
Law enforcement officers stand in harm’s way every day to protect us.
This week I recognized 10 of these brave officers for their heroic actions going above and beyond their call of duty. Florida Highway Patrol Lieutenant Channing Taylor received our 2016 Law Enforcement Officer of the Year Award for his quick and decisive actions ending a life-threatening situation and ensuring the safety of the individuals around him. Even after suffering a gunshot wound during the incident, Lieutenant Taylor stopped the dangerous suspects from inflicting any more harm.
Each of the honorees had been previously selected as the Officer of the Year by a Florida law enforcement agency or association. A selection committee I appointed considered this distinguished group of nominees.
The following courageous law enforcement officers are the additional nominees:
· Officer Christopher Ayala, Florida Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services;
· Officer David Brady, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission;
· Deputy Emanuel Gonzalez, Osceola County Sheriff’s Office;
· Officer Jason Hutchinson, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission;
· Officer Niel Johnson, North Miami Police Department;
· Special Agent Travis Lawson, Florida Department of Law Enforcement;
· Investigator Jason Newlin, the State Attorney’s Office for the Second Judicial Circuit;
· Investigator Jayson Paul, Volusia County Sheriff’s Office; and
· Deputy Nicholas Worthy, Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.
I am eternally grateful for these nominees and all our brave law enforcement officers who risk their lives daily to keep us safe. We cannot thank these officers enough for the sacrifices they and their families make to protect our communities.
|Protecting Floridians
Final Settlement Reached in Massive Robocalling Case
Attorney General Pam Bondi, the Federal Trade Commission and nine other state attorneys general announced the entry of the last consent judgment shutting down an illegal robocalling scheme used to sell Florida cruise line vacations. The unlawful telemarketing campaign flooded consumers from across the country with billions of unwanted robocalls, averaging 12 to 15 million illegal calls a day, and generated millions of dollars for the companies. The fifth and final consent judgment announced today bars owner Fred Accuardi and his companies from assisting or participating in actions that violate telemarketing laws. More.
Attorney General Bondi Continues Efforts to Shut Down Tech Support Scams
Attorney General Pam Bondi filed a complaint against Fast Fix 123, LLC, Paul Cozzolino, Tyler Foss and Dennis Rinker for operating a tech support scam. According to the complaint, the scam exploited consumers’ fears about computer hackers, malware, viruses and other security threats, in order to convince consumers to purchase costly technical support services and software products. More.
Attorney General Bondi’s Statement on Florida Supreme Court Decision in Perry v. State
Attorney General Pam Bondi issued the following statement in response to the Florida Supreme Court’s decision in the case of Perry v. State:
“I am pleased with the Florida Supreme Court’s decision to allow ongoing capital punishment cases to proceed with proper jury instruction. This decision provides our courts with the clarification needed to proceed with murder cases in which the death penalty is sought.” More.
|Events
Attorney General Pam Bondi meeting with British Consul General David Prodger and Alexander Miles, Head of Press and Public Affairs for the British Consulate in Miami.
Attorney General Bondi thanking Coach Tony Dungy, Mark Merrill, Troy Fowler and Cary Gaylord for bringing awareness to fostering, adopting and family values.
Attorney General Bondi speaking with students from Pepin Academies visiting the Florida Capitol.
Attorney General Bondi visiting with the Florida Highway Patrol’s Statewide Honor Guard during their annual training.
Attorney General Bondi on Florida Face to Face discussing efforts to combat human trafficking, drug abuse and more. To watch the full interview on The Florida Channel, click here.
