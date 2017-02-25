Attorney General Bondi’s Weekly Briefing …….



FWC Officer Jason Hutchinson, FDACS Officer Christopher Ayala, the North Miami Police Department’s Officer Niel Johnson,

Investigator Jayson Paul with Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, Investigator Jason Newlin with the State Attorney’s Office for the Second Judicial Circuit,

FHP Lieutenant Channing Taylor, FWC Officer David Brady, Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Nicholas Worthy, FDLE Special Agent Travis Lawson This week I recognized 10 of these brave officers for their heroic actions going above and beyond their call of duty. Florida Highway Patrol Lieutenant Channing Taylor received our 2016 Law Enforcement Officer of the Year Award for his quick and decisive actions ending a life-threatening situation and ensuring the safety of the individuals around him. Even after suffering a gunshot wound during the incident, Lieutenant Taylor stopped the dangerous suspects from inflicting any more harm. Each of the honorees had been previously selected as the Officer of the Year by a Florida law enforcement agency or association. A selection committee I appointed considered this distinguished group of nominees.

The following courageous law enforcement officers are the additional nominees:

· Officer Christopher Ayala, Florida Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services;

· Officer David Brady, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission;

· Deputy Emanuel Gonzalez, Osceola County Sheriff’s Office;

· Officer Jason Hutchinson, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission;

· Officer Niel Johnson, North Miami Police Department;

· Special Agent Travis Lawson, Florida Department of Law Enforcement;

· Investigator Jason Newlin, the State Attorney’s Office for the Second Judicial Circuit;

· Investigator Jayson Paul, Volusia County Sheriff’s Office; and

· Deputy Nicholas Worthy, Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

I am eternally grateful for these nominees and all our brave law enforcement officers who risk their lives daily to keep us safe. We cannot thank these officers enough for the sacrifices they and their families make to protect our communities.