‘Trail Life USA’ offering Bible-based experience learning about the outdoors ……..

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet

Coy Pennington, Troopmaster with FL-126, was guest speaker at this week’s meeting of the Chipley Kiwanis Club and talked about the program.

What makes Trail Life USA unique among youth programs?

Living the Trail Life is a journey for boys and young men established on the timeless values derived from the Bible. Set in the context of outdoor adventure, each young Trailman will be challenged to build character and a lifetime of practical leadership skills.

All boys are welcome irrespective of religion, race, national origin or socio-economic stations. However, all adult leaders must sign a Christian statement of faith. All program elements are taught from a Christian worldview, with God’s trust woven into the very fabric of the program.

With four levels for ages 5-25, the program is designed to support positive male relationships, spiritual growth, and servant service through a fun outdoor-based program in an age appropriate way.

The Mission: To guide generations of courageous young men to honor God, lead with integrity, serve others, and experience outdoor adventure.

Starting with the Woodlands Trail for ages K-5, boys gain knowledge about outdoor skills, citizenship, character, friendship and faith through fun activities and skill instruction with caring Christian adults leading the way.

Navigators, grades 6-8, gain understanding of their values and beliefs under the guidance of godly male role models through being responsible in outdoor adventures and in their home and school life. They explore areas of interest and earn Trail Badges for advancement.

Boys in grades 9-12, is the Advenutrer level, mature in wisdom and faith by progressing through more difficult challenges and leadership activities with Christian men walking alongside them. They plan outdoor events, large projects, and hold leadership positions in the Troop.

Lastly, Guidon level, ages 18-25, provides positive peer support in the life phase as they walk with considerable challenges to their faith.

For more information about Trail Life USA contact Coy Pennington 850-247-1966.

David Corbin of the Chipley Kiwanis Club made a donation on behalf of the club to the local chapter of Trail Life USA.