Take the Plunge for Special Olympics Florida

Panama City is usually warm and tropical, but for one day this winter, the brave of heart can experience the “thrill of the chill” while supporting a great cause.

On Saturday, February 25, 2017, Plungers will participate in the Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Florida, and there is still plenty of time to join in this unique, wacky, and family-friendly event. In addition to jumping into cold water for a good cause, a highlight of the event will be the array of crazy costumes Plungers are encouraged to wear in the name of fun. To take the Plunge, individually or with a team, register at www.plungefl.org. Each person who raises a minimum of $100 may take the Plunge.

Warm-hearted Floridians will be freezin’ for a very good reason: all proceeds raised by Polar Plungers will support Special Olympics Florida, which provides year-round sports training and competition to children and adults with intellectual disabilities.

All registered Plungers will receive a commemorative T-shirt, and additional incentives for raising money can be found here.

WHAT: Polar Plunge benefiting Special Olympics Florida

WHEN: Saturday, February 25, 2017. Registration opens at 9:00 a.m.

WHERE: Panama City Park, 600 Pier Park Way, Panama City Beach, FL 32413

MEDIA: Attending media should RSVP to Ellen Herold at ellenherold@sofl.org or 334-750-4316.

Plungers will begin arriving at 9:00 a.m., and entertainment, music, and warm-up fun will take place around 10:00 a.m. After a brief kick-off ceremony, Plungers will enter the water in “waves.”

Contact:

Ellen Herold

Special Olympics Florida

ellenherold@sofl.org

334-750-4316

###

Special Olympics Florida provides year-round sports training, competition, and health services to children and adults with intellectual disabilities, at no cost to the athletes or their caregivers, as a means to achieve physical fitness, self-esteem, socialization skills, and the life skills necessary to be productive, respected, and contributing members of their communities. To learn more, visit www.specialolympicsflorida.org.