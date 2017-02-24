Raymond Nelson honored at Washington County BOCC meeting ……..

Share this: Print

Young hero recognized for saving lives.

by Kathy Foster

Raymond Nelson, who was out deer hunting late last month, has been credited with saving the lives of several young children after the car in which they were riding got stuck in the mud. Nelson, shown below at Thursday’s meeting of the Washington County Board of County Commissioners, was honored by Washington County Sheriff Kevin Crews, along with County Commissioners Steve Joyner, Alan Bush, Tray Hawkins, Charles Kent and Todd Abbott.

Dealing with other agenda items, commissioners heard from a number of Sunny Hills residents opposing the BOCC’s proposed closure of the public library in Sunny Hills. Those opposing the proposed actions said they didn’t feel all options had been addressed and wanted the elected officials to take a deeper look into the situation.

Commenting that the library is actually part of the county’s educational system, those speaking out also said they felt the library branch should actually be open more than one day a week and thought staff and more programs should actually be added at the library. They also pointed out that lack of internet service at the library is impacting usage and they felt commissioners should address their considerations in improving that situation rather then closing the facility.

Commissioners withdrew the library issue from their consent agenda and indicated they would gather more information before making a decision.

During discussion Commissioner Todd Abbott suggested more thought needed to be given to the wants of the citizens regarding the issue. Abbott said he wanted to know the County has done its “due diligence” before any final action was taken.

Commissioner Steve Joyner made the motion to table the decision, which was approved by the BOCC, and the county administrator was directed to develop more information.

Following that decision, commissioners approved the following items on their consent agenda:

Approved payment of vouchers for January 2017 totaling $1,683,664.43.

Supported implementation of legislation designated to increase the ability of Rural Florida to compete at all levels of Florida’s economy and the efforts to utilize five percent of the BP oil spill funds coming to Florida to be used to help the six non-coastal counties in Northwest Florida.

Appointed Bill Maphis to serve a residual term ending Sept. 30, 2019 on the Washington County Tourist Development Council.

Approved Gatehouse Media to provide the Tourist Development Visitors Guide.

Approved grant application to construction of lighting of the Falling Water Multi-Use Path.

Approved county staff to apply for Florida Boating Improvement Program funding to add additional facilities and improvement to Culpepper Landing.

Approved county staff to apply for a Hazard Mitigation grant for the purchase and installation of a generator at the Washington County Health Department.

Approved for the County’s Communication Committee to assist in the purchase of three computers for the County’s Warning Point program.

Approved submitting Greenhead Road (SR 77 to Fox Pond for improvement under the SCOP program.

Approved truck repair for a Mack Dump Truck to Mann Automotive Diesel.

Commissioners also discussed the following:

Transitioning the Caryville Fire Department back over to the City of Caryville – Commissioners indicated this would be taking place, but with the County keeping control of the checkbook.

The need to set a special meeting to discuss rock bids which came in approximately $1 million higher than expected. A date was not set.

Extending the county’s contract to have Waste Management provide garbage services within Washington County. Waste Management representative Ronnie Bell said he wanted it clear that the contract did not include any rate increase.