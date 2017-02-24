Mast Hosts 4 Hour Town Hall Meeting, Stays Until Every Question Answered ………

Share this: Print

Veterans-Focused Town Hall Meeting Attended By More Than 400 People

Fort Pierce, Fla. – U.S. Congressman Brian Mast (FL-18) hosted a 4 hour town hall meeting on Friday, February 24, 2017. The veterans-themed town hall meeting, which was planned to provide support for our nation’s veterans and answer questions from people in the community, was originally scheduled to last 1.5 hours. After more than 400 people turned out for the town hall, Rep. Mast rescheduled his afternoon so that he could stay and hear from everyone who wanted the opportunity to speak. The townhall began at 1:00 p.m. and ended at 5:10 p.m.

“We may not always agree on every issue, but it’s critical to listen to each other and hear all sides of an issue,” Rep. Mast said. “I stayed for four hours today so that everyone who wanted an opportunity to ask a question had an opportunity to have their voice heard. I strongly believe that there is far more that we can agree on than we disagree on.”

Rep. Mast offered services for veterans at the event, including having caseworkers available to help veterans with the Department of Veterans Affairs. He answered questions on a wide range of issues from veterans to healthcare and protecting the environment.

Last week, Rep. Mast hosted a 1.5 hour telephone town hall meeting with nearly 3,000 people. He has responded to more than 3,000 questions sent into his office since he was sworn in less than 2 months ago.