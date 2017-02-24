From the White House: President Trump Addresses CPAC, Major Outlets Excluded From White House Press Gaggle ……..

White House Blocks Major Outlets From Gaggle Today, White House staffers blocked journalists representing The New York Times, Politico, CNN and The Los Angeles Times, BuzzFeed and The Hill among others, from attending an off camera press gaggle. Time and the Associated Press did not attend the briefing in solidarity with their colleagues. For us journalists this is the first clear, tangible indication that the Trump administration is focused on ignoring the values of a free and protected press, which has contributed to making our Constitution of the United States of America the longest surviving founding national document. The anti-press rhetoric has been overwhelming, from both President Trump and his administration, but now we have a powerful example of the populist and potentially authoritarian President that Trump hopes to embody. “Whoever would overthrow the liberty of a nation must begin by subduing the freeness of speech.” – Benjamin Franklin This is not to say we have no means of resisting an assault on a free press, but we must be aware and ahead of the curve on understanding what the potential goals of this administration are. Finally, the hypocrisy of Press Secretary Sean Spicer must be addressed. Just a few months ago, in December 2016, Sean Spicer said the following: “I think we have a respect for the press when it comes to the government. That is something you can’t ban an entity from. Conservative, liberal or otherwise, that’s what makes a democracy a democracy versus a dictatorship .” – Politico Well, there you have it. What Spicer did today is the start of what makes a dictatorship a dictatorship and not a democracy. We will see if on Monday, when the White House is expected to hold an on camera briefing, whether any outlets will be barred. My guess is they won’t, but in that case we can expect some extremely pointed questions about today’s events. Other This morning, President Trump spoke at the Conservative Political Action Conference. Watch and read his remarks. The President also met with the President of Peru, today.