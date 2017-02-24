CHIPOLA TO HOST PENSACOLA SATURDAY, FEB. 25 ……..

Share this: Print

MARIANNA—Chipola hosts Pensacola Saturday, Feb. 25 in final game of the regular season. The women’s game tips off at 5:30 p.m. The men play at 7:30 p.m.



The Lady Indians are the runner-up in the Panhandle Conference and will play in the FCSAA State Tournament, March 9-11, in Ocala. Gulf Coast is the Panhandle Champion. The brackets are set up for a possible state title game with Chipola and Gulf Coast. The Conference standings as of Feb. 22, are: Gulf Coast (10-2), Chipola (8-3), Tallahassee is (6-5), Pensacola (3-8) and Northwest (1-10).



Chipola (24-3, 8-3) beat Northwest 66-48 in Niceville on Feb. 22. Chipola scored an 88-76 win over Tallahassee on Feb. 18. Barbara Johnson led Chipola with 22 points. Danielle Garven had 18 points and 7 rebounds. Tiera Phillips had 17 points and 8 rebounds. Sydnee McDonald had 13 points and 11 rebounds.



Chipola scored a big 72-62 win over Gulf Coast on Feb. 11. Danielle Garven had 19 points and 7 rebounds.

Sydnee McDonald had 14 points and 6 rebounds. Tiera Phillips had 13 points and 5 rebounds.



The FCSAA State Poll includes five Panhandle teams: Gulf Coast (1), Chipola (2), Tallahassee (3) and Pensacola (7). Chipola is fifth in the National Poll. Gulf Coast is third.



The Indians (21-8, 5-6) fell to Northwest, 112-90, in Niceville on Feb. 22. Chipola scored a 77-65 win over Tallahassee on Feb. 18. Yuat Alok led Chipola with 21 points. Mohamed Touray scored 15. Jashire Hardnett had 11 points. Eric Cobb had 13 rebounds.



Chipola beat Gulf Coast, 98-85, on Feb. 11. Jamall Gregory led Chipola with 21 points. Eric Cobb had 16 points and 10 rebounds. Shamarkus Kennedy had 14 points and 8 rebounds. Jashire Hardnett and Cedric Wright scored 13 points apiece.



Northwest is the Panhandle Conference Champion and Tallahassee is the runner-up. Both will represent the Panhandle in the FCSAA State Tournament March The men’s league standings as of Feb. 23, are: Northwest (11-0), Tallahassee (7-4), Chipola (5-6), Gulf Coast (3-9) and Pensacola (2-9). Chipola is the ninth-ranked team in the FCSAA State Poll. Northwest is first and Tallahassee is third.



All games are broadcast on 100.9 FM. Home games are streamed and archived on www.youtube.com/user/ChipolaCollege.