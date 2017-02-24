Chipley High School Beats Northview High School in Girls Varsity Softball
The Chipley, Florida High School Lady Tigers faced off against the Northview High School Lady Chiefs in the second season game for each school on Thursday, February 23, 2017 on the Chipley High School campus.
The 5:30PM game saw the Chipley Lady Tigers, led by Head Coach Sacher Dickson and Assistant Coach Chelsea Carter, beat the Northview Lady Chiefs varsity players, directed by Head Coach Amy Holland and Assistant Coaches Gerry Mason and Scott Herrington, with a final score of 4-1 on the Chipley High School campus, as seen in these photos by Real Florida Media, a subsidiary of The Goulding Agency in Chipley, Florida.
