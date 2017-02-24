Bay County man arrested in Washington County …..

Share this: Print

The Washington County Sheriff’s office reports the arrest of a Bay County man while officers worked a traffic enforcement detail in Sunny Hills.

Arrested was: Shane Raisback, 39 years of age, of Everette Avenue in Panama City, FL

Charges included the following: Fleeing and Attempt to Elude Law Enforcement, Driving While License Suspended, and Obstruction of Justice without Violence

Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies were conducting a traffic enforcement detail in and around the Sunny Hills area when a deputy observed a vehicle with a broken tail light. When the deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop the driver ignored the lights and sirens and attempted to flee. The deputy pursued the suspect vehicle after a short time and the driver subsequently exited the vehicle and began to flee on foot. A short distance later the deputy caught and apprehended the driver of the vehicle without further incident.

“Special details performed like this one are necessary to keep our communities safe and to let violators know that we are out there actively pursuing them,” says Sheriff Kevin Crews.

If you have any tips, or knowledge of crimes being committed, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. You may also contact us anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.