Volunteer Florida, Uber Announce Second Annual #SuitsForSession Capitol Service Project ……..

— Volunteer Florida and Uber today announced the second annual #SuitsForSession service project at the Florida Capitol on Wednesday, March 15, 2017. The project will once again engage members of the Legislature, Florida Cabinet, local nonprofits, the private sector, state employees, and other partners in service to collect gently worn professional attire at the Capitol on March 15 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. More than 4,000 donations of professional attire for job-seekers were collected during last year’s project.

For Leon County residents and visitors who are unable to bring items in person to the Capitol, donors can open the Uber app between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. and select the GIVE option at the bottom of the screen to have their items picked up and delivered to Volunteer Florida for free by an Uber driver.

The items will be donated to the Chapman Partnership in Miami, Dress for Success Tampa Bay, ECHO Outreach Ministries in Tallahassee, Bridges of America in Orlando, and the Florida State University Unconquered Scholars program.

Volunteer Florida CEO Chester W. Spellman said, “Volunteer Florida is thrilled to host the second annual #SuitsForSession event – a Capitol service project with a statewide impact. #SuitsForSession will connect job-seekers with the resources they need for economic and career success. We are proud to again partner with Uber to make this happen.”

“At Uber Florida, our goal is to keep people connected and we are proud to support initiatives that give back to the communities we serve,” said Kasra Moshkani, Uber General Manager, Miami/Fort Lauderdale. “Volunteer Florida’s #SuitsforSession connects people with the tools to be successful and we are excited once again to be an integral part of this year’s effort.”

Florida Chief Financial Officer Jeff Atwater said, “#SuitsForSession is about more than just donating clothing. It’s about connecting people with the resources needed to make a good first impression and empowering them on their path to take charge of their economic future.”

Florida Senate Majority Leader Wilton Simpson said, “It is an honor to sponsor the Second Annual #SuitsForSession service project at the Florida Capitol. As a business owner, I know the importance of having a workforce that is prepared for both the job search and the job itself, and providing professional attire for those in need is a great way to start.”

“#SuitsForSession brings together people from different communities, unified around a noble cause,” said ECHO Executive Director Freddy Branham. “Through generous donations from those in the Tallahassee community, we have been able to bring our services directly to those in our community. Volunteer Florida’s project will help us positively impact family sustainability for even more people.”

“One of our goals is to ensure youths who have experienced foster care can build a foundation for long-term professional success,” said FSU Unconquered Scholars Director Lisa Jackson. “#SuitsForSession will help us bridge the gap for our scholars and ensure they are ready for the professional world. We are thrilled to be a part of this year’s effort.”

“We are incredibly grateful to be included as a recipient of this year’s #SuitsForSession event,” said Bridges International’s Director of Legislative Affairs Christian Minor. “Bridges International’s mission is to provide individuals with a second chance to lead a life of success and part of this success is dependent upon support from the community. Volunteer Florida and Uber’s efforts will play a critical role in assuring our clients have a necessary resource as they productively reintegrate back into society.”

“At the Chapman Partnership, we have seen first-hand how a comprehensive support program can change someone’s life,” said Chapman Partnership President & CEO H. Daniel Vincent. “#SuitsForSession is a great way for us to increase the self-esteem and confidence of those we serve. Thank you Volunteer Florida and Uber for organizing this worthy event.”

Volunteer Florida and Uber will accept the following gently worn clothing items for men and women: