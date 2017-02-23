Review from The White House

Confirmed Nominees – date and result (GOP/DEM) of full Senate vote:

Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly – January 20, 2017 (88-11)

CIA Director Mike Pompeo – January 23, 2017 (66-32)

UN Ambassador Nikki Haley – January 24, 2017 (96-4)

Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao – January 31, 2017 (93-6)

State Department Secretary Rex Tillerson – February 1, 2017 (56-43)

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos – February 7, 2017 (51-50) – VP tiebreak

Attorney General Jeff Sessions – February 8, 2017 (52-47)

Health & Human Services Secretary Tom Price – February 10, 2017 (52-47)

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin – February 13, 2017 (53-47)

Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin – February 13, 2017 (100-0)

Small Business Administrator Linda McMahon – February 14, 2017 (81-19)

Management & Budget Director Mick Mulvaney – February 16, 2017 (51-49)

EPA

Administrator Scott Pruitt – February 17, 2017

Nominees Awaiting Confirmation:

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke

Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross

Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta

Housing & Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson

Energy Secretary Rick Perry

Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer

National Intelligence Director Dan Coats

Other

This morning President Trump met with Secretary of State Tillerson before the Secretary’s trip to Mexico.

Over lunch, President Trump held discussions on the federal budget.

Later in the afternoon, President Trump lead a legislative affairs strategy session.