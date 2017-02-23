Review from The White House

|
President Trump’s Cabinet
Confirmed Nominees – date and result (GOP/DEM) of full Senate vote:
Defense Secretary James Mattis – January 20, 2017 (98-1)
Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly – January 20, 2017 (88-11)
CIA Director Mike Pompeo – January 23, 2017 (66-32)
UN Ambassador Nikki Haley – January 24, 2017 (96-4)
Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao – January 31, 2017 (93-6)
State Department Secretary Rex Tillerson – February 1, 2017 (56-43)
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos – February 7, 2017 (51-50) – VP tiebreak
Attorney General Jeff Sessions – February 8, 2017 (52-47)
Health & Human Services Secretary Tom Price – February 10, 2017 (52-47)
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin – February 13, 2017 (53-47)
Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin – February 13, 2017 (100-0)
Small Business Administrator Linda McMahon – February 14, 2017 (81-19)
Management & Budget Director Mick Mulvaney – February 16, 2017 (51-49)
EPA
Administrator Scott Pruitt – February 17, 2017 (52-46)
Nominees Awaiting Confirmation:
Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke
Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue
Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross
Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta
Housing & Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson
Energy Secretary Rick Perry
Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer
National Intelligence Director Dan Coats
Other
This morning President Trump met with Secretary of State Tillerson before the Secretary’s trip to Mexico.
Over lunch, President Trump held discussions on the federal budget.
Later in the afternoon, President Trump lead a legislative affairs strategy session.