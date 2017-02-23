Panama City Beach man killed in traffic accident near Graceville ……..

Share this: Print

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) reports that 47-year-old Garry Michael Morris of Panama City Beach died Feb. 22nd as a result of injuries sustained in a 8:47 p.m. crash on County Road 169 in Jackson County.

His passenger, 18-year-old Jonathon Eric Malloy of Graceville is listed as having received critical injuries and was taken to Southeast Medical Center in Dothan, Alabama.

According to the FHP, Morris was driving a 2015 Corvette northbound on County Road 169 and traveled onto the east shoulder of the roadway. The vehicle’s front collided with a culvert and the vehicle became airborne traveling in a northerly direction. The Corvette traveled through the utility wires in the air. The Corvette then continued airborne in a northerly direction and began to collide with tree branches. The vehicle’s front then collided with the ground causing it to overturn. The Corvette came to final rest on its roof facing south on the front lawn of 5052 Peanut Road.

The Graceville Police Department, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson County EMS and the Graceville Fire Department assisted the Florida Highway Patrol on scene.