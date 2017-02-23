Obituary for Janie Rebecca Eden ……….

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet

Our precious Mother, Janie Rebecca Eden, age 84 went to meet her sweet Jesus in Heaven Tuesday Morning, by now she is probably the Soloist in a Heavenly Choir. She was an amazing person who led a full life.

She attended Panama Grammer and was a member of Bay High Class of 50. After graduation Janie went to work for the FBI until she met the love of her life, her “abba dabba” Jim Eden. They were together until March 2005, when he went to be with the Lord and do his preaching in Heaven.

She was a member of Hiland Park Baptist Church where she enjoyed singing in the Choir. She led the life of a Proverbs 31 woman and was an inspiring example to her family who she prayed for daily.

She is survived by 4 children, Kip Eden (Debbie) of PC. Paul Eden (Sharon) of Clayton Ga., Becky Kelley (Kenny) and Kristi Henderson (Wayne) of Panama City. 13 Grandchildren who adored her, Christy, Josh, Kip Jr., Nic, Sean, Adam, Matt, Casey, Amber, Casey, Autumn, April and l8 Great Grandchildren. One Sister June Gainer (Fuller) who loved her “Nanie”,Sister-n-law Ruth Hawk as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Janie was preceded in death by her Husband Rev. James O. Eden, who was the Pastor at First Baptist of Sunny Hills at that time. Her parents Bill and Doris Hawk, two brothers Billy Hawk and Paul and a Granddaughter Angel Pate.

A celebration of life will be held at Brown Funeral Home with her nephew, Philip Gainer Pastor of Orange Hill Baptist Church officiating. The family will receive friends for visitation Thursday night from 6:00 – 8:00 P.M. at Brown Funeral Home in Chipley. Service will be on Friday at 2:00 P.M. Interment will follow at Oakie Ridge Baptist Cemetery with Brown Funeral Home directing.

Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net