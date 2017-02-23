Obituary for Barbara Marie Crawley ……..

Share this: Print

Barbara Marie (Varros) Crawley, age 77 of Chipley, FL went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 21, 2017. Barbara was born in Brockton, Massachusetts on May 6, 1939 to Lillian Underdown Varros and Anthony Peter Varros. She is the granddaughter of Peter Nicholas Varros of Sparta, Greece and Anastasia Bravakos of Kalamata, Greece and Clifford H. Underdown of Lowestoft, England and Hulda L. Lundberg of Sweden.

While in grade school her family moved to Miami, Florida where she immersed herself in the cowboy lifestyle, living on a ranch and raising horses. In 1969 Barbara moved to Chipley with her family, and in 1978 she married Eldon R. Crawley and they had 35 wonderful years together before his passing in 2014.

She was preceded in death by Eldon and one infant son, Clifford Joseph Sauls and she is survived by two children, Juliet A. Sauls (Ward) Valencia of Chipley, Florida and Jason Lee Ward of McDavid, Florida, four grandchildren, Amber I. Williams Jimenez (Jorge) of Chipley, Florida, Julie Marie Williams-Brown (Ronnie) of Niceville, Florida, Jaime Joshua Valencia (Rachel) of Fort Walton Beach, Florida, and Allyssa B. Ward of Atmore, Alabama. Six great grandchildren, Destiny C. hatten and Adrian M. Hatton of Fayetteville, North Carolina, Gabriel “Gabe” L. Jimenez and J. Isaac Jimenez of Chipley, Florida, Allyah D. Knochenmus and Isaiah D. White of Niceville, Florida, and Eric Gonzalez and Arianna Gonzalez of Fort Walton Beach, Florida. Three sisters, CaraLinda Bonaparte Hayes of Vero Beach, Florida, Pamela Bonaparte Villalobos (Enrique) of Miami, Florida, Brenda Varros Ferreira of Brockton, Massachusetts. Two brothers, Stuart Varros of Altoona, Florida and Nicholas Varros of Brockton, Massachusetts as well as many nieces and nephews.

Brown Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Memorialization will be by cremation.