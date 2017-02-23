Obituary for Alvin Carver …….

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet

Alvin Carver, age 100 of Chipley, FL passed from this life on Tuesday, February 21, 2017 at Clifford Chester Sims State Nursing Home in Springfield, FL. He was born on September 16, 1916 in Coffee County, GA to the late Walter G. Carver and Vinnie (Rollins) Carver.

Alvin was a resident of Chipley for over 30 years moving from Grand Prairie, TX. He served in the United States Army for six years where he was a Corporal and fought in World War II.

Alvin is preceded in death by his loving wife, Mamie Sue Carver and one grandson, Ronnie Mitchell. Survivors include, two daughters, Virginia Beveridge of Tyler, TX and Marie Hitzelberger of Gun Barrel, TX, five grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and five great great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 24, 2017 at 11:00 A.M. at Brown Funeral Home. Family will receive friends for visitation one hour prior to funeral service. Interment will follow at the Wachob Forest Lawn Cemetery with Brown Funeral Home directing.