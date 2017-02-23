2017 Row Crop Short Course (Marianna)

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet

The Jackson County Extension Office will host the annual Row Crop Short Course on Thursday, March 2nd. This is a sponsored event with no registration fee, registration begins at 7:15am and the program will end at 12:30 p.m. with lunch.



Topics to be addressed include peanut variety selection, pest management (weed, insect, disease), update on 2,4-D and Dicamba (Enlist Duo, Engenia, Xtendimax), crop market outlook, early season fertility, and determining when to replant.

The meeting is approved for Florida, Georgia, and Alabama pesticide CEUs as well as Certified Crop Advisor CEUs. For Florida, up to 3.5 CEUs can be earned per license from the following list: 1 core, 2 private, 1.5 row crop, 1 aerial and 1 demo and research.

If you have any questions or would like more information, please contact Ethan Carter or Doris Williams at the Jackson County Extension Office (850-482- 9620).