​Washington County Teacher List – High Impact Communications ……..

Following a recent analysis of student performance on statewide standardized assessments, Florida Department of Education recognized the following teachers in the Washington County School District as having a significantly positive impact on student learning. These teachers were recognized as high impact teachers.

Each teacher received a letter and a certificate recognizing their accomplishments.

We would like to thank them for their hard work and influence on student learning and for their continued commitment to preparing Washington County students for success in their future college, careers and life.

1. Basnaw, Brenda

2. Brock, Sally

3. Harmon, Agnes

4. Hartzog, Kimberly

5. Kirkland, Heidi

6. Malloy, Lajuana

7. Parish, Tami

8. Riviere, Carmen

9. Tuel, Kimberly

10. Wiggins, William