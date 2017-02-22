State Road 77 Resurfacing in Chipley Set to Begin ……….

Share this: Print

Chipley– Construction activities are set to begin the week of February 27 on State Road 77 in Washington County.

Crews will mill and resurface the travel lanes from Interstate 10 to 5th Street, construct five-foot bicycle lanes and sidewalk from Blue Lake Park to 5th Street, perform safety upgrades, and place new signs and pavement markings along the project. Motorists can expect intermittent and alternating lane closures from 7 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. The 1.8-mile resurfacing project is anticipated to be complete summer 2017.

Drivers are reminded to use caution, especially at night, when traveling through the construction zone, and to pay attention for workers and equipment entering and exiting the work area.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.