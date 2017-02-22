Revised agenda for BOCC meeting set for Feb. 23rd …….

Share this: Print

AGENDA WASHINGTON COUNTY BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

February 23, 2017, 9:00 a.m.,

Commission Board Room 1331 South Blvd., Chipley, FL 32428

I. PROCLAMATION A. Call to Order – Chairman B. Invocation/Pledge – Pastor Vince Spencer, New Life Fellowship

II. ADOPT THE AGENDA

III. ADOPT PREVIOUS MINUTES January 18, 2017 – Workshop January 26, 2017- Board Meeting

IV. NON- AGENDA AUDIENCE – Effective October 1, 2013, Florida Statute 286.0114 mandates that “members of the public shall be given a reasonable opportunity to be heard on a proposition before a Board or Commission.” Each individual shall have three (3) minutes to speak on the proposition before the Board.

V. CONSENT AGENDA

A. Item: Request approval for the Clerk of Court to pay vouchers for January 2017 totaling $1,683,664.43. Recommendation: Approval

B. Item: Florida Economic Opportunity Resolution- BP oil spill Background: Board supports implement rural legislation designated to increase the ability of Rural Florida to compete at all levels of Florida’s economy, supports the efforts to utilize five percent of the BP oil spill funds coming to Florida to be used to help the six non- coastal counties in Northwest Florida, also supports the call upon legislature to designate five percent of BP oil spill funds coming to Florida for the purpose of regional economic transformation. Recommendation: Approval

C. Item: TDC Seat #7 Appointment Background: Bill Maphis to serve a residual term ending September 30, 2019.

Recommendation: Approval

D. Item: TDC Visitors Guide Background: TDC Board recommends Gatehouse Media to provide Tourist Development Visitors Guide. Recommendation: Approval

E. Item: Transportation Alternative Grant Resolution Background: Supports staff to apply for grant to fund construction of lighting of the Falling Water Multi-Use Path Recommendation: Approval

F. Item: Florida Boating Improvement Program Resolution Background: Supports staff to apply for funding to add additional facilities and improvements Culpepper Landing. Recommendation: Approval

G. Item: Hazard Mitigation Grant Program Background: Supports staff to apply for funds through the Hazard Mitigation Grant for the purchase and installation of a generator at Washington County Health Department. Recommendation: Approval

H. Item: Communication Committee Expenditure- County Warning Point Background: Communication Committee to assist in purchase of three computers for County’s Warning Point (Dispatch Center). Recommendation: Approval

I. Item: Closure Sunny Hills Library Background: Board supports the closure of Sunny Hill Library effective March 8, 2017. Recommendation: Approval

J. Item: Task Order 9Background: March 2017 – April 2017

Recommendation: Approval

K. Item: SCOP

Background: Staff to submit Greenhead Road (SR 77 to Fox Pond approx. 4miles) and River Road (CR-284 from end of pavement to Pate Pond).

Recommendation: Approval

L. Item: 319 Grant Program

Background: Authorization to apply for funding to aid in improving of Strickland Road.

Recommendation: Approval

M. Item: Engineering Continuing Professional Services Agreement Addendum

Background: Addendum to Assignment of Preble- Rish Inc. Agreements to

Dewberry Engineers Inc.

Recommendation: Approval

VI. AGENDA ITEMS

 Certificate of Appreciation

 Communication Committee Purchase- School Repeaters- Randy Truttee, Communications Committee Chairman

VII. PUBLIC WORKS DIRECTOR

VIII. COUNTY ENGINEER

 SCRAP, CIGP Recommendation

IX. COUNTY ADMINISTRATOR

 County Owned Property

 Meeting Schedule Change

X. CLERK

XI. COUNTY ATTORNEY

XII. ADJOURN

The next regularly scheduled Meeting of the Board will be\March 15, 2017 , at 9:00 a.m. C.S.T.at 1331 South Blvd.., Chipley, Florida.