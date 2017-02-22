‘Reunion of Champs’ March 18th at VHS gym ……

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet

The Vernon Historical Society will honor Vernon High School’s 1957, 1979 and 2000 Class 2A championship basketball teams with a “Reunion of Champions,” on March 18, 2017. Cheerleaders that supported these winning teams are invited to attend and will be recognized during the program.



The recognition event will be at the Vernon High School Gymnasium located at 3232 Moss Hill Road, Vernon, Florida.

The program will begin at 2:00 p.m., in the gym and a reception will follow in the lobby at 3:00 p.m.

Those planning on attending the reception should RSVP no later than March 1, 2017 by calling Carolyn Cook at 850-703-3316 or emailing lyndawaller@ hotmail.com.