Phi Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma hosts meeting …….

Phi Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma held its first meeting of the year with an informative program on Preventing Identify Theft presented by Martin Basford.

Chapter President Dr. Sarah Clemmons also recognized college and administration level members for their contributions to the field of education. Pictured below are Dr. Sarah Clemmons with Martin Basford and Dr. Sarah Clemmons with honorees: Deanie DeFelix, Dr. Amanda Clark, Tonya Gardner, Dr. Pamela Rentz, and Marcia Duggar. (Not pictured: Martha Compton, Dr. Santine Cuccio, Casey Dowgul, Dr. Gina McAllister, Shirley Thompson, Evelyn Ward, and Shirl Williams.