Florida Tax Watch recognizes VMS Principal Kim Register ……..

Register named ‘Middle School Principal of the Year’

by Kathy Foster

Tuesday, Feb. 21st, Florida Tax Watch Research Vice President Bob Nave recognized Vernon Middle School Principal Kim Register as having receiving the title of ‘Middle School Teacher of the Year’.

Nave said $31 billion received from the Florida Lottery over the past 29 years have come from the communities around the state to support Florida education

Washington County School Superintendent Joe Taylor was among those praising Register for the years of service she has dedicated to the county school system. Taylor congratulated the VMS Principal for receiving the “major statewide award.”

Also present to cheer on their principal were the 6th, 7th and 8th grade VMS students.