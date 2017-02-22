By February 22, 2017

Florida Avocado Smoothie

 Really flavorful.

Florida Avocado Smoothie

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups fresh Florida avocado, peeled and pit removed
  • 1 cup low-fat milk
  • 2 cups vanilla frozen low-fat yogurt
  • 8 ice cubes

Directions:

  1. Place avocado and milk in blender (make sure lid is on tight).
  2. Blend on high speed until smooth.
  3. Add frozen yogurt and ice cubes and continue to blend until smooth and creamy.
  4. Serve immediately.
  5. Pour any leftovers into an ice cube tray and freeze for later use.

