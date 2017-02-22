Florida Avocado Smoothie ……..
Really flavorful.
Ingredients:
- 2 cups fresh Florida avocado, peeled and pit removed
- 1 cup low-fat milk
- 2 cups vanilla frozen low-fat yogurt
- 8 ice cubes
Directions:
- Place avocado and milk in blender (make sure lid is on tight).
- Blend on high speed until smooth.
- Add frozen yogurt and ice cubes and continue to blend until smooth and creamy.
- Serve immediately.
- Pour any leftovers into an ice cube tray and freeze for later use.
