Students in Chipola College’s Pre-Med Society are volunteering with Covenant Care, a hospice organization that provides care to patients and their families facing life limiting illnesses. Pictured from left, are: Bonnie Smith, Donna Meldon, Tripp Taylor, Sue Oney, Sagar Patel, Elizabeth Varnum and Natasha Smith. For information or to volunteer, contact Donna Meldon at (850)482-8520 or donna.meldon@choosecovenant.org