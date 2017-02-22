Chipley High School Tigers Fall To West Gadsden High School Panthers in FHSAA Regional Playoffs

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet

The Chipley, Florida High School Tigers fell short last night, beaten by the West Gadsden High School Panthers in the Boys Basketball FHSAA regional playoff game on the Panthers’ Quincy, Florida campus.

Plagued by a series of turnovers and fouls, both teams played hard, with the scoring difference of 52-43 at least partially attributable to adrenaline, nerves and ‘too little too late’.

The Tigers held their own for most of the game, and rebounded from several significant deficits on the scoreboard, but simply ran out of time, as seen in these photos by Real Florida Media, a subsidiary of The Goulding Agency in Chipley, Florida.

The West Gadsden Panthers (6-1 in regular district play) went into Tuesday evening’s game ranked 133 in Florida while the Chipley Tigers (5-1 in regular district play), were ranked 242 in Florida.

The game, played at 7PM EST (6PM CST) was well attended, with many of the Chipley faithful making the one hour drive to the West Gadsden campus, despite torrential rains and overall nasty weather.

See more photos on Facebook at Real Florida Magazine, online atwww.RealFloridaMagazine.org, and listen to interviews with business owners, community leaders and event organizers on FPTC Radio, the voice of Florida Panhandle Technical College at www.FPTCRadio.com.