Uber Statement on Bipartisan Passage of House Bill 221 by House Government Accountability Committee ……..

(Tallahassee, Fla.) – Members of the Florida House of Representatives Government Accountability Committee today voted 21 to 1 on House Bill 221, which establishes the regulatory framework for the operation of transportation network companies (TNCs) in the State of Florida.

Uber released the following statement, which should be attributed to Javi Correoso, Public Affairs Manager, Uber Florida:

“Today’s bipartisan vote is an encouraging indication that lawmakers recognize the safety and economic value of statewide access to ridesharing. At Uber, our highest priority is the well-being of riders and drivers alike. Our commitment to innovation has created a layered system using the latest technology to protect all involved.

“It’s this commitment that has increased safe mobility options for residents and the more than 110 million visitors to our state, and created local partnerships to address transit challenges. We are grateful to Reps. Chris Sprowls (R-Clearwater) and James Grant (R-Tampa) and all co-sponsors for their unwavering support of ridesharing. We look forward to seeing HB 221 pass the House floor.”

The bill establishes minimum insurance requirements for TNCs, requires thorough background screening standards for TNC drivers, and includes consumer protection provisions that strengthen the community of riders and drivers in Florida. In addition, the bill provides regulatory certainty for TNC services in Florida by replacing a patchwork of conflicting local regulations with a unified statewide framework. The next stop for HB 221 is the House floor.

To look at how Uber has been “Moving Florida” (#MovingFlorida) over the past three years visit uber.com/info/florida.

On Background: Safety and Accountability

Drivers who use the Uber app undergo a thorough screening process to ensure they are fit to drive passengers around the city. This includes multijurisdictional (state, local, federal) criminal history screening.

In addition to providing riders with the driver’s car make and model, license plate number, and photo to confirm that the arriving driver is the right vehicle, Uber harnesses technology to better protect riders. Through Real-Time ID Check, using Microsoft Cognitive Services, Uber ensures the driver using the app matches the account on file by simply having the driver take a selfie. This prevents fraud, protects drivers’ accounts from being compromised, and protects the rider.

The Share My ETA feature allows riders to send their estimated time of arrival and a live map of their ride with family and friends. Passengers can also view their route, and the location of their car, in the app throughout the journey. This means they can see that their driver is headed the right way. All Uber rides are GPS-tracked from start to finish. If necessary, Uber can share important information with law enforcement, and a law enforcement response team is also on call to work with police 24/7.

About Uber

Uber is evolving the way Florida moves. By seamlessly connecting riders to drivers through our apps, we make communities more accessible, opening up more possibilities for riders and more business for drivers.