UF / IFAS Extension Washington County will be offering a Tomato and Raised Bed Gardening / Cooking class at Orange Hill Express Store 982 Orange Hill Rd, Chipley on Saturday, February 25, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Topics to be covered include Best Tomato Gardening Practices, Tips for Cooking with Tomatoes and Raised Bed Gardening: Tomatoes and Beyond

Event and refreshments are sponsored by Orange Hill Express. Maphis Tree farm will be available for On-site raised bed gardening demonstrations. Educational Handouts and Door prizes will be offered.

Lunch type refreshments will be served

For Pre-Registration: Contact UF / IFAS Extension Washington County at 850-638-6180 or Matthew Orwat at mjorwat@ufl.edu or Orange Hill Express at 850-638-9505

