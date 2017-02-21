TEACHER WORKSHOP SET AT CHIPOLA COLLEGE ……..

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet

MARIANNA—The Chipola Future Educators Club will host its Tenth Annual Teacher Workshop, Saturday, March 4, from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Teachers and students interested in a career in education are invited to attend.



Future educators currently enrolled at Chipola with the assistance of the education faculty, staff, and education graduates will present the free workshop. The day will include various sessions for elementary, middle, and high school teachers.



Guest sessions will include: Developing Unique and Effective Student Driven Math Lessons (K-12) — Presented by 2017 Teacher of the Year, Ms. Jessica Solano; You Want Me To Stick That Quotation Where? (6-12) — Dr. Rachel West; “A Man of Wax” – Teaching Shakespeare Using the Tableau (9-12) — Kurt McInnis; Cinch Up Your Classroom Technology (K-5) — Megan Russel; Population Education: Hands On Science in a Social Perspective (K-5) and (6-12) — Dr. Amanda Clark; and Integrating Technology While Fostering the 4 C’s (6-12) — Jennifer Kincaid.



Other sessions include: I Love You Just The Way You Are (K-6); Space: The Final Frontier (3-5); Science In A Snap (K-2); Math Behind TV Commercials (6-8); Survival Guide to Classroom Management (K-6); Numbers with Abraham Lincoln (K-2); All Aboard to the Cooperation Station (K-6).



Registration begins at 8 a.m., with the first session at 8:30 a.m. RSVP to FEC Sponsor Casey Dowgul at dowgulc@chipola.edu or phone 850-718-2449.