Smokeless Tobacco Use Remains A Problem ……..

Chipley, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health (FDOH) in Washington County’s and the Florida Department of Health’s Tobacco Free Florida program are raising awareness about the dangers of smokeless tobacco – like chew and dip – during Through With Chew Week. This national public awareness campaign was created to reduce the use of smokeless tobacco among young people, and Tobacco Free Florida aims to help combat this deadly addiction. Through With Chew Week takes place Feb. 19-25, with the Great American Spit Out – a day when smokeless tobacco users join together to quit – on Feb. 23.

Although the youth cigarette smoking rate in Florida decreased over 50 percent between 2012 and 2016, the number of Florida high school students who reported

current use of smokeless tobacco products decreased only 24.5 percent in those same four years.

The disproportionately higher rate of smokeless tobacco use in rural areas is also alarming – current youth smokeless tobacco use is more than three times higher

in rural communities than in non-rural areas.

According to the Florida Youth Tobacco Survey, 6.2 percent of high school students in Washington County reported current use of smokeless tobacco products in 2016 compared to 2.2 percent statewide.

This is a reduction for Washington County from the 2012 results of 9.6 percent, but there is still

progress to be made.