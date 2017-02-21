GCSC Offers Lifeguard Training Class ………..

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet

~~ Successful graduates receive Red Cross certification ~~

Panama City, FL – Gulf Coast State College is offering lifeguard training that is open to the community. The class will be held March 2 – 13 from 6 – 10 p.m. at GCSC’s Panama City Campus pool. Class size will be limited to 25 participants. To register for the course, you must possess the following prerequisite swim abilities:

1. Swim 300 yards continuously demonstrating breath control and rhythmic breathing. Candidates may swim using the front crawl, breaststroke or a combination of both but swimming on the back or side is not allowed. Swim goggles may be used.

2. Tread water for 2 minutes using only the legs. Candidates should place their hands under the armpits.

3. Complete a timed event within 1 minute, 40 seconds.

a. Starting in the water, swim 20 yards. The face may be in or out of the water. Swim goggles are not allowed.

b. Surface dive, feet-first or head-first, to a depth of 7 to 10 feet to retrieve a 10-pound object. Return to the surface and swim 20 yards on the back to return to the starting point with both hands holding the object and keeping the face at or near the surface so they are able to get a breath.

c. Exit the water without using a ladder or steps.

The cost for the course is $150 and the book is available for free in a digital format. Red Cross certification will be issued following successful completion of the course. Students must register in person in the Enrollment Services building, and be 15 years old on or before the last day of the class. For more information, please contact Carl Kleinschmidt at (850) 872.3832 or ckleinschmidt@gulfcoast.edu.