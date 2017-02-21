Dr. Neal Dunn to Unveil Legislation to Protect Apalachicola River and Bay ………

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet

APALACHICOLA, FL – Dr. Neal Dunn (FL-02) will be unveiling crucial legislation to halt the Army Corps of Engineers from implementing their revised Water Manual on Tuesday, February 21, 2017 in Apalachicola, Florida. This week, the Special Master appointed by the Supreme Court found the evidence in the case demonstrates Florida has suffered harm from decreased freshwater flows in the Apalachicola-Chattahoochee-Flint River Basin.

Dr. Dunn will be introducing a resolution under the Congressional Review Act to permanently block the Army Corps’ harmful rule and allow the states to come to an equitable agreement on the management of the ACF River Basin.

Congressional Review Act resolutions permit Congress to overturn Administration rulemakings by a majority vote of both houses of Congress and the signature by the president. Congress has been passing CRAs in the last few weeks, and the first one was recently signed into law.

This event is open to credentialed members of the media. Members of the media are encouraged to RSVP to Shelby Hodgkins at Shelby.Hodgkins@mail.house.gov or 202-225-5235.

Event Details

Date: Tuesday, February 21, 2017

Time: 12:00 PM EST

Location: 13 Mile Seafood Market, 227 Water Street, Apalachicola, Florida, 32320

Speakers:

· Dr. Neal Dunn, Second Congressional District Congressman

· Smokey Parrish, Chairman Franklin County Commission

· Mark Friedman, Local resident/business owner and Treasurer of the Apalachicola Riverkeepers, Inc.