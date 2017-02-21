Chipley High School Tigers Face West Gadsden High School Panthers in Quincy on Tuesday Evening

Share this: Print

The Chipley, Florida High School Tigers will face the West Gadsden High School Panthers in the Boys Basketball Class 1-A Regional Finals on the Panthers’ Quincy, Florida campus, on Tuesday, February 21, 2017

The Tigers have held their own this season, with a lot of action from the jump ball to the final; buzzer, as seen in these photos by Real Florida Media, a subsidiary of The Goulding Agency in Chipley, Florida.

The West Gadsden Panthers (6-1 in regular district play) are ranked 133 in Florida and will host the Chipley Tigers (5-1 in regular district play), who hold the rank of 242 in Florida, at 7PM EST (6PM CST) in what is promised to be a battle royale, with a lot at stake for both teams.

The winner of tonight’s game in Quincy will travel to Lakeland, Florida for the State Championship playoffs, and all the bragging rights that go along with the title.

