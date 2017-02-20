VERNON MIDDLE SCHOOL PRINCIPAL TO BE RECOGNIZED FOR HER DEDICATION TO STUDENTS ……..

Share this: Print

Principal Kim Register was the Middle School Top Winner at the Principal Leadership Awards in November 2016

WHAT: Principals are critical leaders in the education system. They are effective managers, role models and are the face of the school to families and taxpayers. For these reasons and many more, Florida TaxWatch, the independent, nonpartisan, nonprofit public policy research institute, is proud to have established the Principal Leadership Awards program in 2013 to identify Florida’s most effective principals in K-12 public schools.

This year’s top performing principals who have helped students achieve in Florida’s high-risk public schools were recognized at the 4th Annual Florida TaxWatch Principal Leadership Awards late last year. At this ceremony, three took home top honors and an additional cash prize for their work with Florida students, including Vernon Middle School Principal, Kim Register.



Florida TaxWatch will be recognizing her tireless efforts to improve the lives of her students at a ceremony in front of the entire school.



WHO: Scheduled speakers include Vernon Middle School Principal Kim Register, Washington County School Superintendent Joseph Taylor, Florida Lottery Field Sales Manager Anna Keeney, Kyra Solutions Director of Service Delivery Prashant Mehta and Florida TaxWatch Vice President of Research Bob Nave.



WHERE: Vernon Middle School, 3190 Moss Hill Rd, Vernon, FL 32462. The event will be held in the Vernon Middle School gymnasium. *Please check in at the front office before heading to the event.*



WHEN: Tuesday, February 21st at 1:30 pm CST.

About Florida TaxWatch

As an independent, nonpartisan, nonprofit taxpayer research institute & government watchdog for more than one third of a century, Florida TaxWatch works to improve the productivity and accountability of Florida government. Its research recommends productivity enhancements and explains the statewide impact of fiscal and economic policies and practices on citizens and businesses.

Florida TaxWatch is supported by voluntary, tax-deductible donations and private grants, and does not accept government funding. Donations provide a solid, lasting foundation that has enabled Florida TaxWatch to bring about a more effective, responsive government that is more accountable to, and productive for, the citizens it serves since 1979. For more information, please visit http://www.floridataxwatch.org.