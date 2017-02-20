Share this: Print

The Chipola College Criminal Justice Training Center is offering daytime and evening Law Enforcement Academy and Corrections to Law Enforcement Cross-over classes. The daytime classes will meet weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Night classes will meet weeknights from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.



Prior to admission, all candidates must earn a passing score on the Criminal Justice Basic Abilities Test (CJBAT). It is offered at the Chipola Public Service Building Tuesdays at 8 a.m. The cost of the test is $45.



Applicants must have a standard high school diploma or its equivalent and must undergo a medical physical examination, background check and drug screen. Financial assistance is available based upon need and eligibility.



Contact Steven Stewart, Law Enforcement Coordinator, at 850-718-2286.